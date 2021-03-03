Colin Cowherd Predicts Where Deshaun Watson Will Be Traded

The Houston Texans are insisting they won’t trade Deshaun Watson, but with the quarterback reportedly not backing down, they likely will have no other choice.

Over three-quarters of the league would be overjoyed to have Watson as their starting quarterback, but only a few teams have what it takes to land him in a trade. The Miami Dolphins are one of those teams.

Miami has lots of draft capital and a young quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) who could be enticing for the Texans. They’ve been linked in the Watson sweepstakes since the first reports surfaced that the quarterback was unhappy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colin Cowherd played prognosticator on FS1, offering his opinions on where quarterbacks will land on the offseason carousel.

He projects Watson will head to South Beach.

Miami was one of the NFL’s surprise teams in 2020, finishing 10-6 and narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

If they wind up trading for Watson, they’ll be expected to qualify for the postseason and then some in 2021.