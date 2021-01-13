Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Reports

It’s pretty safe to say that Colin Cowherd is done defending Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, especially after the latest reports about how his teammates feel about him.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd addressed the recent report that Tua doesn’t have the confidence of the entire locker room. After reading off the anonymous grievances, Cowherd admonished the Dolphins for trying to essentially fool their players by putting in Tua over Ryan Fitzpatrick in their crucial Week 17 game against Buffalo.

Cowherd explained that while Tua’s accuracy has never been an issue, he doesn’t have the “It” factor right now. He feels that the QB issue is the main thing the Dolphins need to resolve if they want to be successful moving forward.

“This was my concern the Friday before Tua started… You’ve got to have some ‘It’ beyond being accurate,” Cowherd said. “I didn’t and don’t see it.”

There was a little bit of revisionist history in Cowherd’s assessment of Tua Tagovailoa, though. Cowherd downplayed how confident he was that Tua would be the best QB in the 2020 NFL Draft nearly all of last year.

And while Tua did have some good moments while going 6-3 as a starter, those big throws were few and far between.

The Dolphins own the No. 3 overall pick which could be used to take a top QB prospect like Justin Fields, Zack Wilson or Trey Lance. But Tua pretty much already has the starting job locked down for next season.

Tua may have to play himself out of the job now that the Dolphins brass has doubled-down on the former Alabama star.

Can Tua Tagovailoa improve next season?