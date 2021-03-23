If Colin Cowherd were in charge of the Miami Dolphins, he’d use the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Clearly, the sports media icon has no faith in Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami will select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft next month. It could use the pick on an elite offensive lineman or pass-catcher to help Tagovailoa. Or, the Dolphins could jump ship with Tagovailoa and select one of the best quarterback prospects.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season was met with mixed reviews. Cowherd is one of (surprisingly) many who think the Dolphins should already move on from the former Alabama star.

If Cowherd had the No. 3 overall pick, he’d use the pick on former Ohio State star Justin Fields.

“If I’m Miami, I’m not so sure I’m giving up that pick and I’m not so sure I’m not drafting Justin Fields,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “I don’t want to get trapped. Listen, Miami can take a mulligan on this and do what Arizona did.”

Cowherd is, of course, referring to the Cardinals, who drafted Josh Rosen and then Kyler Murray just a year later. It worked out well for Arizona.

The Dolphins should draft Justin Fields at No.3: "Miami can take a mulligan on Tua and do what Arizona did… Fields is bigger, stronger, & faster." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/IX9sj5O9pT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 23, 2021

As much as some would like to see the Dolphins already move on from Tua Tagovailoa, it’s still too soon.

He is oozing with potential and has one more season to prove what he’s capable of. The Dolphins would probably be much better off using the No. 3 pick on either a receiver or offensive tackle.

We’ll find out next month what the Miami Dolphins plan to do with their No. 3 overall pick.