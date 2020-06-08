Colin Cowherd Shares When He Thinks Dolphins Should Start Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa will take over the reins for the Miami Dolphins eventually. But will he beat out veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick from the start?

Tagovailoa’s 2019 injury remains a concern, and Miami seems to be intent on starting Fitzpatrick. But Colin Cowherd is confident the Dolphins will start Tagovailoa early on in the 2020 season.

Plenty of analysts continue to argue the Dolphins should sit Tagovailoa for the entirety of the 2020 season. The move would allow the Miami rookie to sit behind Fitzpatrick and learn from the veteran and have another full year to continue to recover from his injury.

But all signs indicate Tagovailoa won’t have any limitations from his 2019 injury. In fact, many expect he’ll be at 100 percent by the start of the 2020 season – and perhaps even by the start of training camp.

Cowherd has always been in favor of sitting rookies for a year to allow them to learn the system and acclimate to the NFL workload. But now, the Fox Sports’ contributor believes “it’s time to play Tua.”

“I think it’s time to play Tua,” Cowherd said during his show on Monday, via 247Sports. “I was always somebody in the, you know, ‘What’s the rush on this stuff? Bring them in, let them watch, let them play.’ But four or five things are now happening in the National Football League. And they’ve happened over the last four or five years, and I’ve become more of a, ‘draft them and let them play,’ guy.”

"You know now within 10-12 games if they've got it or not. Better to learn that in year one than in year two."@ColinCowherd on why the Dolphins need to start Tua Week 1: pic.twitter.com/lL65rHKsDn — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 8, 2020

Cowherd’s right. Rookie quarterbacks are ready now more than ever to start right away in the NFL.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray is a prime example of how quickly elite prospects can make the jump from college to the pros.

Tagovailoa has loads of potential entering his rookie season in Miami.