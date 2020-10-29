Colin Cowherd has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s biggest fans, that is until he unveiled a harsh prediction for the Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback on Thursday.

Tagovailoa is gearing up for his first NFL start this Sunday. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Tagovailoa not only is facing pressure because his team is in the thick of the playoff hunt. He’s also going up against rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Both Burrow and Herbert have been phenomenal for their respective teams. If Tagovailoa can’t meet their standard, he’ll garner plenty of doubters.

Cowherd has a few other new concerns for the Miami rookie ahead of his first NFL start. The popular radio show host thinks Tagovailoa’s height, lack of athleticism and mediocre speed are major concerns. It looks like Cowherd’s Tagovailoa fan-hood has finally worn off.

.@ColinCowherd had an epiphany last night. Tua is not going to work in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/aFaNGre72y — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 29, 2020

Per usual, Colin Cowherd is backtracking on his original Tua Tagovailoa predictions. He once said the former Alabama quarterback was the best quarterback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, over the likes of Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

But ever since Burrow and Herbert have been the talk of the NFL, Cowherd’s changed his tune. Though at this point, any long-term predictions are premature. After all, we have yet to see what Tagovailoa can do as an NFL starter.

Tagovailoa will take his first snaps as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins this Sunday when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams out of the NFC West.