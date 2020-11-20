Dan Marino Tweets Tribute To Late Dolphins Legend Jake Scott

Dan Marino sent a public tribute to fellow Miami Dolphins legend Jake Scott, who passed away earlier today at the age of 75.

Scott, who made five Pro Bowls and won MVP of Super Bowl VII during his six seasons with Miami, had been hospitalized in Atlanta after falling and hitting his head last week. The Dolphins confirmed reports of his death earlier this evening.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories.”

After the news became public, Marino took to Twitter to express his condolences and pay respects to one of the greatest players in Dolphins history and a man who wore No. 13 before Marino arrived in South Florida.

“My condolences to the friends and family of Dolphins legend Jake Scott. The original No. 13!

Marino said. “A great player, he will forever be remembered as the MVP of Super Bowl VII. RIP Jake.”

My condolences to the friends and family of Dolphins legend Jake Scott. The original No. 13! A great player, he will forever be remembered as the MVP of Super Bowl VII. RIP Jake 🙏🏼 — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) November 20, 2020

Scott was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2010. He is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Scott starred for Miami from 1970-75 before playing three seasons with the Washington Redskins.