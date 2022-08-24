Dan Orlovsky Names 4 Potential Trade Destinations For Mike Gesicki

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been mentioned in trade discussions.

Earlier this year, the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki. As a result, he'll make a fully-guaranteed $10.931 million this upcoming season.

Gesicki has been a steady contributor for the Dolphins since being drafted in 2018. Last season, he hauled in 73 passes for 780 yards and two touchdowns.

The only issue for Gesicki is that he's now playing for a head coach in Mike McDaniel who wants an all-around tight end. Thus far in his career, Gesicki hasn't really contributed that much as a run blocker.

If the Dolphins are serious about moving Gesicki before Week 1, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes four teams are ideal landing spots for him.

Orlovsky has listed the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers as potential suitors for Gesicki.

The Colts could use another dynamic pass-catcher for their offense, and Gesicki would certainly be an upgrade over Mo Alie-Cox.

The Bengals might be the most interesting suitor for Gesicki. They could be in the market for a tight end after losing C.J. Uzomah in free agency.

As for the Jaguars and Panthers, they have proven this offseason that they're not afraid to explore the trade market for help on offense.