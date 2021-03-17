Report: 1 NFL Team Might Be Gearing Up For Deshaun Watson

The start of the NFL’s free agency period has some within the league believing that one team could be gearing up for a run at Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who is currently attempting to clear his name after a lawsuit was filed against him, remains a member of the Houston Texans.

However, Watson is clearly unhappy with the Texans and he reportedly wants out. Several different teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots. One NFL insider suggested Watson has two preferred landing spots.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald believes that the Dolphins are saving all of their figurative gunpowder for a run at Watson. Miami has been relatively quiet on the free agent market and the trading scene so far this offseason.

But so far, their purse strings have been knotted. What’s more, the Dolphins have yet to sign a center, and while they have great interest in ex-Patriots David Andrews, they do not want to pay his current asking price, which some around the league believe is as much as $10 million annually. Put it all together and the Dolphins are keeping their powder dry, and the belief by NFL insiders is it’s to make a run at Watson.

The Dolphins have been linked to Watson since the start of his trade rumors.

Miami has arguably the best potential package with multiple top NFL Draft picks and Tua Tagovailoa.