As the rest of the league deals with news of a lower-than-expected salary cap and various other offseason issues, the Houston Texans are holding firm on not trading Deshaun Watson… to this point at least. If the time comes that the superstar quarterback is truly available, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms believes that the Miami Dolphins are open for business.

Miami is one of the teams that has been most often connected to Watson when potential deals arise. The team’s ceiling with Tua Tagovailoa under center is a question, while the rest of the team is built to win now.

The Dolphins also have one of the better sets of assets that could draw in the Texans, holding the Nos. 3 and 18 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the first of which is from the Texans originally in the Laremy Tunsil deal. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms says he continues to hear that the Dolphins are “all-in” on a Watson deal if one becomes possible.

“I do think that Miami is going to go all-in on trying to get Deshaun Watson. I do,” he said on Tuesday’s ProFootballTalk Live podcast. “I got that sense from people I trust around the league. So I don’t look at them as drafting a quarterback.”

This stems from a discussion about the top of the NFL Draft. Simms believes that the first two picks will go the way many envision, with Trevor Lawrence locked into the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, and BYU’s Zach Wilson heading to the New York Jets at No. 2. The Miami Dolphins could go quarterback for a second straight year at the top of the draft, but it seems far more likely that they’ll either try and give Tua more to work with, or make a big splash for Watson if possible.

The Jets, who also have a pair of first rounders, are among the other teams commonly connected to Deshaun Watson in trade rumors. They may be able to build a slightly better package, but offer Watson a less win-ready option with how the current roster looks.

If the Houston Texans acquiesce and make a deal, one has to imagine it will happen before the NFL Draft begins on April 29.