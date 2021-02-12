Look: Latest Photo Of Deshaun Watson Has Dolphins Fans Going Crazy

The Miami Dolphins are widely considered one of the top potential destinations for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson in a potential trade. But a recent photo of Watson has Dolphins fans more confident than ever that they could be getting him.

This morning a photo circulated on Instagram of Watson enjoying a dinner in the city of Miami. But he wasn’t exactly having it alone. He was with his marketing agent Bryan Burney, and a few other NFL stars were there too.

Joining Watson for his night out were a few of the current Dolphins stars. His former Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins was there, as was nose tackle Raekwon Davis.

It’s pretty easy to imagine that the three of them weren’t just talking about Super Bowl LV or the newest Marvel movies. Watson has made his desire to leave the Houston Texans abundantly clear, even if the Texans choose not to give him what he wants.

Deshaun Watson had dinner Thursday night with Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in Miami https://t.co/6tX3YPJa1r — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 12, 2021

But the Miami Dolphins are very well positioned to land Deshaun Watson if they ultimately decide to trade him. The Dolphins have two first round picks, including the No. 3 overall pick that they got from the Texans in the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade.

Combine those picks with some solid (and potentially tradeable) players who thrived in 2020, and you have a strong match for Watson.

It’s pretty clear that Watson has a fondness for the city of Miami. Just about every top athlete falls in love with the city eventually.

But even though Watson has final say over where he gets traded, the Texans need to agree to move him. And that may be the biggest obstacle of all.

[Josh Tolentino]