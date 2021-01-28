The 3 Best Trade Destinations For Deshaun Watson

After weeks of heavy speculation, it appears to be official: Deshaun Watson wants off of the Houston Texans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the young star quarterback officially requested a trade from the team weeks ago.

The list of teams that wouldn’t be interested in adding a 25-year old star quarterback may be shorter than those who will inquire this offseason. In 2020, Watson completed over 70-percent of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While the Texans were a massive disappointment, he had one of the best quarterback seasons in the entire NFL.

The Texans finally made their head coaching hire on Wednesday night. Baltimore Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley, a long time NFL veteran, will lead his first NFL team. He is 65-years old, and has been coaching in the league since 1994.

That won’t be enough to convince Watson to give Houston another shot, though. While the team has him under contract for a long time, after he signed a huge extension this summer, it may be in their best interest to see what kind of huge haul they can get for him, rather than call his bluff.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

There are numerous teams that would immediately become much better, and perhaps even true contenders, by trading for Watson. The price tag is going to be high for any team, and would likely require at least a pair of first rounders, additional draft capital, and perhaps players to make the deals work.

Here are the three that would launch Watson into the playoff picture immediately.

1. Miami Dolphins

Miami has been a heavily rumored destination for Watson since this speculation began. Tua Tagovailoa had moments this season as a rookie, but there have been indications that the Dolphins are not sold on the 2020 first-round pick as the team’s future at quarterback. Miami also had the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which it acquired, coincidentally, from the Texans.

Houston may be a bit gun-shy to deal with Miami given the recent transactional history between the two teams (which has been pretty one-sided), but Miami has a championship-ready defense, and some very interesting offensive pieces already established, as well as one of the NFL’s brightest young coaches in Brian Flores.

The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020, narrowly missing one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo led this team to a Super Bowl in 2019, despite it being pretty apparent for much of the year that he was pretty limited. When healthy, which was far from the case in 2020, San Francisco can absolutely obliterate teams in the run game. Having a quarterback like Deshaun Watson would be kind of a luxury for Kyle Shanahan’s team, but it sounds like the team may be active in trying to find a replacement for Jimmy G this year, with all of the options hitting the market. None is better than Watson.

Due in large part to a crazy rash of injuries this year, the Niners fell out of contention and finished 6-10 in the tough NFC West. They have the No. 12 pick to work with as a starting point. If anything, the ceiling for the Watson-led Niners is so high that future picks from the team would lose the value they’d normally have, but if we’re talking best landing spots for the quarterback, this has to be on the short list.

With the young receiver duo of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in place, this would immediately become one of the more terrifying, balanced offenses in the NFL.

3. Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater was okay in 2020, but he certainly doesn’t look like the kind of player that can lead a team to a championship. Beyond the quarterback position, the Panthers have a ton of explosive weapons on offense.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best NFL running backs when healthy, and even when he was out, Matt Rhule’s staff, including offensive coordinator Joe Brady, showed that it could design a really potent rushing attack around Mike Davis.

On the outside, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel form one of the most dangerous receiver groups in the NFL, and one that went largely unheralded in 2020 due to the team’s general mediocrity. Deshaun Watson could put up some major numbers in this offense, if the Panthers were willing to part with the No. 8 pick this year, likely another first-rounder in 2022, and more.