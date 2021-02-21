The Houston Texans continue to insist that they will not trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who desperately wants off the team. If they are compelled to change their mind, the Miami Dolphins will in fact be involved, according to a new report.

The Dolphins have long been attached to Watson, should he be traded. The team has a team ready to compete now, among the better sets of assets this side of the New York Jets, when it comes to potential Watson destinations, and questions about its quarterback situation.

In recent days, they’ve been on the backburner when it comes to the ever-spinning Watson rumor mill. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, are the en vogue destination for him. The team has been clearing cap space, and owner David Tepper is reportedly very interesting on making a “strong run” for the former Clemson superstar.

Don’t totally count out Miami though. It is unclear if the Texans will actually move Deshaun Watson—though star players tend to get their way at some point—but if they do, the team is ready to be in the mix, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

From PM: Dolphins privately acknowledge Watson possibility. And news on three running backs, Dolphins draft chatter, a new interior lineman, more: https://t.co/EbRGuOxi9e — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 20, 2021

Jackson says that an unnamed “high-ranking team official” with the Miami Dolphins says that the team expects to be in the mix, should the Texans open up to trade offers for their disgruntled star:

From what we have been told, the Dolphins generally have been discreet in their comments with outsiders about Deshaun Watson, usually shrugging it off when asked about their interest in the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback. But according to a source with direct knowledge, a high-ranking team official has told at least one outsider that the Dolphins expect to be in the mix to acquire Watson if the Texans make him available (which they have not, to this point). That person said the Dolphins did not indicate what they believe their chances were or what they were willing to offer, but instead merely acknowledged the possibility of Miami acquiring him.

The Dolphins have the No. 3 pick, which they acquired from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade, as well as their own No. 18 pick in the first round of April’s 2021 NFL Draft. Only the New York Jets, which have No. 2 and No. 23, could probably trump that, should the Texans want their pick of the best non-Trevor Lawrence quarterback available.

We’ll see if the Houston Texans eventually wind up opening up for offers. If they do, the Dolphins might be able to transform into an immediate Super Bowl contender, if they can complete one of the biggest quarterback trades in NFL history.

[Miami Herald]