Deshaun Watson Would Reportedly Consider Trade To 1 Team

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is clearly unhappy with the franchise leadership, and rumors of a potential trade are heating up.

Watson is said to be angry with how the Texans handled their search for new general manager Nick Caserio. This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the star signal caller could go as far as sitting out the 2021 season to further hammer home his point and try to force a trade.

Schefter’s colleague Chris Mortensen piggybacked off that report, adding that Watson is unhappy with the Texans’ “insensitivity to social justice,” which included hiring practices. The team did not interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is Black, for its head coaching vacancy, despite Watson advocating for the coach.

Per Mortensen, Watson could elect to play hardball in order to get Houston to move him. The one location he would consider is Miami.

The Dolphins have done high-profile business with the Texans before–the Laremy Tunsil trade–and possess a trove of assets. As a team on the rise, Miami would no doubt be an attractive situation for Watson.

However, the Texans still should try to do whatever it takes to get Watson back on board and keep him in Houston. We’re talking about one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

To lose him would be to totally gut the roster.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.