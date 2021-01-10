Deshaun Watson Would Reportedly Consider Trade To 1 Team

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is clearly unhappy with the franchise leadership, and rumors of a potential trade are heating up.

Watson is said to be angry with how the Texans handled their search for new general manager Nick Caserio. This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the star signal caller could go as far as sitting out the 2021 season to further hammer home his point and try to force a trade.

Schefter’s colleague Chris Mortensen piggybacked off that report, adding that Watson is unhappy with the Texans’ “insensitivity to social justice,” which included hiring practices. The team did not interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is Black, for its head coaching vacancy, despite Watson advocating for the coach.

Per Mortensen, Watson could elect to play hardball in order to get Houston to move him. The one location he would consider is Miami.

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

The Dolphins have done high-profile business with the Texans before–the Laremy Tunsil trade–and possess a trove of assets. As a team on the rise, Miami would no doubt be an attractive situation for Watson.

However, the Texans still should try to do whatever it takes to get Watson back on board and keep him in Houston. We’re talking about one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

To lose him would be to totally gut the roster.