Details Are Emerging From The Dolphins' Practice Scandal

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins held practice at Nippert Stadium. That session ended up being recorded by someone at the venue.

Video clips of the Dolphins practicing quickly emerged on Twitter. That obviously isn't a great look for the league.

NFL reporter Al Butler reported on Thursday morning that league security was looking into the Dolphins practice being filmed and shared on social media.

Dan Hoard, the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bearcats, offered his insight on this situation.

"For what it’s worth, the Dolphins were given the option of using the Sheakley practice facility before or after the Bearcats practiced," Hoard said. "The bubble isn’t up, but there are probably fewer places for students to watch. Neither facility offers total privacy and the team was aware."

If the Dolphins truly knew about this, it's tough to see how the NFL reprimands the University of Cincinnati in this situation.

That being said, this situation could be a cautionary tale for the NFL and the Dolphins moving forward.