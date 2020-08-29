The Spun

Details Emerge From Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders Trade

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders got the weekend started with a significant trade before the 2020 season kicks off.

According to a report from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins were listening to offers on linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Not long later, the former Ohio State star found his new home.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins traded McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Jackson, the Dolphins and McMillan mutually agreed on the trade.

Initial reports of the trade did not include compensation. Thankfully, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided those details.

According to Schefty, the Raiders traded a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for McMillan and a fifth-round pick.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for Dolphins fans, who watched the team draft McMillan in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

McMillan started 28 of the 29 games the past two seasons, racking up 177 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. However, the Dolphins added linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu-Grugier-Hill in free agency.

That left McMillan on the outside looking in.

The former Ohio State standout has just one year left on his contract. That’s likely why the Raiders didn’t have to pay a premium to land the talented linebacker.

Although the Raiders also added talent in free agency, McMillan should be able to compete for a starting role.


