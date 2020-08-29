Details Emerge From Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders Trade

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders got the weekend started with a significant trade before the 2020 season kicks off.

According to a report from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins were listening to offers on linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Not long later, the former Ohio State star found his new home.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins traded McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Jackson, the Dolphins and McMillan mutually agreed on the trade.

Initial reports of the trade did not include compensation. Thankfully, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided those details.

According to Schefty, the Raiders traded a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for McMillan and a fifth-round pick.

Compensation update: Raiders are trading a 2021 fourth-round pick to Miami for Dolphins’ linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick, per source. Good value for Raiders, but McMillan is in the last year of his deal. https://t.co/kkWF5UHccR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2020

That’s a tough pill to swallow for Dolphins fans, who watched the team draft McMillan in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

McMillan started 28 of the 29 games the past two seasons, racking up 177 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. However, the Dolphins added linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu-Grugier-Hill in free agency.

That left McMillan on the outside looking in.

The former Ohio State standout has just one year left on his contract. That’s likely why the Raiders didn’t have to pay a premium to land the talented linebacker.

Although the Raiders also added talent in free agency, McMillan should be able to compete for a starting role.