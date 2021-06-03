The Spun

DeVante Parker Has Noticed A Change In Tua Tagovailoa

DeVante Parker runs with the ball for the Miami Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 17: DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL game on November 17, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 37-20. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s progression this year could change the landscape of the AFC East. If he can take that next step, the Miami Dolphins might just have enough firepower to dethrone the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season in the NFL was anything but smooth. In fact, he recently admitted that he struggled to take control of Miami’s offense.

“I wasn’t comfortable calling plays,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the guys that were here last year were phenomenal. I just didn’t have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still.”

Although we won’t know if Tagovailoa corrected this issue until the 2021 season begins, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker recently commented about his quarterback’s new approach on the field.

Parker mentioned that Tagovailoa made a group chat for the wide receivers in Miami so they can get extra work in together this offseason. He also revealed that Tagovailoa’s mechanics have changed.

“His mechanics look different,” Parker said, via The Palm Beach Post. “Footwork, ball out quicker, all that.”

The Dolphins upgraded their receiving corps this offseason, drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Will Fuller. Now, it’s up to Tagovailoa to properly utilize those weapons.

