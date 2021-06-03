DeVante Parker Has Noticed A Change In Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa’s progression this year could change the landscape of the AFC East. If he can take that next step, the Miami Dolphins might just have enough firepower to dethrone the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season in the NFL was anything but smooth. In fact, he recently admitted that he struggled to take control of Miami’s offense.

“I wasn’t comfortable calling plays,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the guys that were here last year were phenomenal. I just didn’t have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still.”

Although we won’t know if Tagovailoa corrected this issue until the 2021 season begins, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker recently commented about his quarterback’s new approach on the field.

Parker mentioned that Tagovailoa made a group chat for the wide receivers in Miami so they can get extra work in together this offseason. He also revealed that Tagovailoa’s mechanics have changed.

“His mechanics look different,” Parker said, via The Palm Beach Post. “Footwork, ball out quicker, all that.”

DeVante Parker has spent time catching from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. He said Tua texted the WRs in a group chat to get together. Parker’s observations of Tua: His mechanics and footwork look different, better. He says they know each better on and off the field now. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 2, 2021

The Dolphins upgraded their receiving corps this offseason, drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Will Fuller. Now, it’s up to Tagovailoa to properly utilize those weapons.

