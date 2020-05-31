Dolphins 2020 Starting QB Is Reportedly A ‘Foregone Conclusion’

The Miami Dolphins have four QBs under contract for 2020, but only one of them can land the starting job.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, rookie Tua Tagovailoa is expected to beat out incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins’ starting QB job. Tua was the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama but is coming off a major hip injury he suffered back in November. However, Tua has reportedly made a full recovery and should be ready to play whenever the league starts.

Miami has struggled mightily to find consistency at the quarterback position ever since Dan Marino retired. In the past 20 years they’ve had 21 different quarterbacks start a game.

But the Dolphins have taken a lot of steps towards rebuilding. They demonstrated in 2019 that they have a coach and some supporting pieces to build around in years to come. And Tua Tagovailoa will be the centerpiece of that rebuilding effort.

Despite the abrupt end to his college career, Tua was one of college football’s most dominant quarterbacks when healthy. He set multiple Alabama passing records and lost only twice in his 32 games.

Tua should have little trouble beating out Fitzpatrick for the starting job, and even less trouble warding off any challenges Rosen and Rudock.

Is Tua Tagovailoa destined to be the Dolphins 2020 starting QB?