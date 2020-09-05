Dolphins Announce Decision On Former First-Round Pick Josh Rosen

When the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it immediately led to speculation about Josh Rosen’s future with the franchise. Unfortunately for the UCLA product, he appears to be the odd man out on the depth chart.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing Rosen this weekend. The front office tried to trade Rosen this past week, but they couldn’t find a taker.

Rosen started in three games for Miami in 2019, throwing for 576 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. To be fair, the Dolphins weren’t exactly loaded with weapons on offense.

Miami is expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least the early stages of the 2020 season, and Tagovailoa should eventually become the starting quarterback at some point in the future. There just wasn’t room for Rosen on the roster.

Dolphins tried trading Josh Rosen this past week and could not find a taker. Now he is being released tonight and the former first-round pick will be looking for his third team in his third season. https://t.co/1DcDzTeD26 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Rosen has dealt with four offensive coordinators since entering the league in 2018. It has to be tough to constantly adjust to a different scheme at a young age.

Every team outside of Miami will get the chance to claim Rosen off waivers. If he ends up clearing waivers, he’ll have the chance to choose his next destination.

With 53-man rosters due by this Saturday afternoon, it’s possible Rosen might have to wait for the dust to clear before landing on a new team.

[Adam Schefter]