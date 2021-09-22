The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Game vs. Raiders

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins reportedly received an optimistic update surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered an injury that knocked him out of Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The former No. 5 overall pick was clearly hurt on the play and eventually fell to the ground before he got to the sideline.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa’s X-ray results “didn’t reveal any major issues.” However, just a few days later, the Dolphins announced some tough news.

Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. According to an announcement from the team, the former Alabama star suffered fractured ribs.

With Tua out of the starting lineup, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will fill in as the starting quarterback for the week.

The former Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough performance against the Bills. After coming in for Tua last weekend, Brissett completed just 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

He’ll get a full week of practice under his belt before the Dolphins travel to Las Vegas for a battle against the Raiders. Given how much the team struggled against Buffalo, they’ll need all the practice they can get.

Miami and Las Vegas kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.