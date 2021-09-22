Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Game vs. Raiders

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins reportedly received an optimistic update surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered an injury that knocked him out of Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The former No. 5 overall pick was clearly hurt on the play and eventually fell to the ground before he got to the sideline.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa’s X-ray results “didn’t reveal any major issues.” However, just a few days later, the Dolphins announced some tough news.

Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. According to an announcement from the team, the former Alabama star suffered fractured ribs.

Brian Flores: We ran more tests. Tua is out. Fracture left ribs. Lot of pain. Jacoby Brissett will start. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 22, 2021

With Tua out of the starting lineup, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will fill in as the starting quarterback for the week.

The former Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough performance against the Bills. After coming in for Tua last weekend, Brissett completed just 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

He’ll get a full week of practice under his belt before the Dolphins travel to Las Vegas for a battle against the Raiders. Given how much the team struggled against Buffalo, they’ll need all the practice they can get.

Miami and Las Vegas kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.