Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Wednesday's Practice

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Dolphins could be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their regular season finale against the Jets.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that Tagovailoa won't be on the practice field this Wednesday.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Packers. It's the second confirmed concussion he suffered this season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been noncommittal when asked for a return date for Tagovailoa.

"I haven't even thought about [Tagovailoa's] playing status. It's about him getting healthy each and every day," McDaniel said. "And so I can't really even factor him into any sort of equation until we're ready to broach that."

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they're also dealing with an injury to backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Bridgewater's pinky finger on his throwing hand was dislocated in Week 17.

The Dolphins may have to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback this Sunday. The rookie from Kansas State has 382 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions this season.

Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad on Wednesday as an insurance policy for Week 18.