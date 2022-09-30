Dolphins Announce Encouraging Update For Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the 1st half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a scary hit in tonight's game against the Bengals.

Tagovailoa landed hard on his head and shoulder after being sacked in the second quarter. He immediately showed signs of a "fencing" response, which can indicate head trauma.

Tagovailoa was immobilized, stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital. Thankfully, the Dolphins provided an encouraging update on his condition moments ago.

"Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities," the Dolphins said.

Tagovailoa's injury has brought about stern criticism for the Dolphins and the NFL as a whole for how they handled his situation on Sunday. During Miami's game against Buffalo, Tagovailoa appeared wobbly on his feet after taking a big hit.

However, he returned to the game after reportedly passing concussion protocol. The Dolphins' decision to put him back in has been scrutinized over the last few days and certainly will be even more so after tonight.

But as of now, that is all secondary to Tagovailoa's health. Here's hoping for more positive news as the night rolls on.