Dolphins Announce Official Game Status For QB Tua Tagovailoa

Just a few hours before kickoff this past Sunday, the Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not start due to a fracture to his middle finger on his throwing hand. The injury was sustained the week prior.

As for Tagovailoa’s status for this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, it appears he’ll have a chance to suit up for his team.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as questionable for Thursday night’s game. This is a sign that he’s making progress in his recovery.

If Tagovailoa can’t play this Thursday, the Dolphins will, once again, rely on Jacoby Brissett to lead their offense. Last Sunday, he had 244 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and DB Elijah Campbell are both QUESTIONABLE for Thursday’s game vs the Ravens — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 10, 2021

Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Brian Flores was asked about Tagovailoa’s injury. He said the second-year quarterback was making progress, but he wasn’t ready to commit to him as the starter for Week 10.

“[Tua] is definitely making progress,” Flores said, via ESPN. “There’s definitely discomfort. The swelling is down. It’s getting better. There’s progress from last week but there’s still limitations.”

Injuries have plagued Tagovailoa’s professional career so far. When healthy this season, he has 1,040 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Dolphins will release a final update on Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 on Thursday. Kickoff for the Dolphins-Ravens game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.