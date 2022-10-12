Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend.

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not been on the field in two weeks. The former Alabama star will practice and participate in individual drills today.

Tagovailoa isn't the only quarterback in concussion protocol for the Dolphins. Veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater is also dealing with the same issue.

With Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both injured at the moment, the Dolphins' plan is to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

This past weekend, Thompson completed 19-of-33 pass attempts for 166 yards with an interception. It was an underwhelming performance for the Kansas State product, but to be fair, that was a difficult spot for him.

We'll see if the Dolphins can receive some positive updates on their quarterback room sooner than later.