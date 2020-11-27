Dolphins Announce QB Tua Tagovailoa’s Status For Game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut against the New York Jets last month, but will he be healthy enough to start against Miami’s arch-rival?

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins listed Tua as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Jets. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tua has been limited in practice this week with a thumb injury.

Apparently, Tua jammed his left thumb (on his throwing hand) during a practice. He’s been limited ever since.

In Week 11, Tua was benched in the fourth quarter following a rough outing against the Denver Broncos. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores promptly named him the starter against the Jets though.

Given Tua’s injury history though, it’s easy to imagine the Dolphins exercising an abundance of caution. And given that they’re going up against the 0-10 New York Jets, it kind of feels like they can afford it.

The #Dolphins are listing QB Tua Tagovailoa as questionable for Sunday against the #Jets. Tua jammed his left (throwing) thumb on a helmet in practice Wednesday and has been limited. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick got the nod at QB against the Jets in Week 6, and picked up an easy 24-0 win. He completed 66.7-percent of his passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

But Flores promptly named Tua the starter, sending Fitzpatrick to the bench for Miami’s next four games.

No doubt Fitzpatrick will be eager to return to the field against the team he beat so effortlessly just a few weeks ago.

Should Flores start Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets this weekend?