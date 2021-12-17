Dolphins Announce Significant News Before Game vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins‘ offense won’t be as shorthanded as fans initially expected when they take on the New York Jets this Sunday. On Friday morning, the team had a significant update on two of their running backs.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins placed Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests. Fortunately for the Dolphins, the two tailbacks weren’t out for very long.

Miami just announced that Ahmed and Gaskin have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We have activated running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list,” the Dolphins announced in an official statement.

Gaskin is the Dolphins’ leading rusher this season with 526 yards. He also has 45 receptions for 217 yards.

Ahmed, meanwhile, has 149 rushing yards and 117 receiving yards this year.

If Ahmed and Gaskin didn’t return in time for this weekend’s game, the Dolphins would’ve leaned heavily on Duke Johnson. After all, Philip Lindsay was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Now that Ahmed and Gaskin are back, the Dolphins can use a running back by committee approach this Sunday against the Jets.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET.