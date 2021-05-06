The Spun

Dolphins Announce They’re Signing Son Of Hall Of Famer

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced the team signed the son of a Hall of Fame football player.

Jibri Blount, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mel Blount, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the team. “Thank you Lord and thank you Miami Dolphins. Ready to get to work!” Blount said on Twitter.

Mel Blount was a huge piece of the Steelers dynasty during the 1970’s. He helped the team win four Super Bowl titles and was a five-time Pro Bowler during that incredible run.

Now his son, Jibri, is off to the NFL as well. After the Dolphins signed Blount, they announced they also waived safety Bobby McCain in a corresponding move.

 

“Blount was a basketball player at North Carolina Central where he earned MEAC Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019-20,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Blount started 31 games that season, leading the conference in minutes per game (36.8) and steals per game (2.2). He was third in the MEAC in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in rebounding (9.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.5).”

Jibri started his college basketball career at Cleveland State before transferring to NC Central.


