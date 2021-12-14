Dolphins Announce They’ve Released Veteran Lineman

The Miami Dolphins have officially released one of their offensive linemen.

Austin Reiter has officially been placed on waivers by the team.

Roster Move | We have waived center Austin Reiter. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 14, 2021

Reiter has been the backup center throughout the season as the team has battled injuries at the position. Now that Michael Deiter has already returned and Greg Mancz is soon on his way back, there was no need for a third center.

Reiter originally signed with the team in October and started a few games while both Mancz and Deiter were on the shelf.

If he doesn’t get claimed, he could find his way back to the Dolphins if he wants to go to their practice squad.

With that news out there, the Dolphins can now turn their attention to the Jets on Sunday. The former is still in the playoff chase and will look to get to 7-7 overall.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.