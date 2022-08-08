Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have.

Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency.

Beyond those three, Miami has at least six options for three roster spots. Not surprisingly, the Dolphins are reportedly entertaining trade calls for two veterans, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed the report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about Williams and Bowden.

Jackson projects rookie fourth-rounder Erik Ezukanma and former San Francisco 49er Trent Sherfield will also make the team, with experienced free agent Mohamed Sanu and others fighting for one spot.

We'll see if the Dolphins are able to move one or both of Williams and Bowden. It might come down to other teams suffering injuries at the wide receiver position in training camp or preseason games.

If not, Miami is going to have to make some very tough cuts at wideout at the end of the month.