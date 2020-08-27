Dolphins Are Reportedly Cutting Young NFL Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly cutting ties with a young NFL running back.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Dolphins are releasing third-year running back Kalen Ballage.

The 24-year-old running back was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was picked by the Dolphins out of Arizona State.

Ballage has 326 career rushing yards, adding 119 receiving yards. The former fourth-round NFL Draft pick has four career touchdowns.

Rapoport reports that the Dolphins have informed Ballage that they are releasing him.

“The Dolphins have informed RB Kalen Ballage that they are releasing him. A 2018 fourth round pick, he had 74 rushes and just 135 yards last season,” he reports.

Source: The #Dolphins have informed RB Kalen Ballage that they are releasing him. A 2018 fourth round pick, he had 74 rushes and just 135 yards last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

Dolphins insider Cameron Wolfe has confirmed the decision. He reports that Ballage has fallen on Miami’s depth chart.

“He was Miami’s Week 1 starter last year but struggled & passed on the depth chart. The 2018 4th rd pick fell further out of favor when Dolphins added Jordan Howard & Matt Breida. Miami also claimed RB Salvon Ahmed from SF,” Wolfe reports.

Dolphins are releasing Kalen Ballage, as @RapSheet said. He was Miami’s Week 1 starter last year but struggled & passed on the depth chart. The 2018 4th rd pick fell further out of favor when Dolphins added Jordan Howard & Matt Breida. Miami also claimed RB Salvon Ahmed from SF. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 27, 2020

The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 5-11 season in 2019.

Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.