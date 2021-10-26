Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Spun

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost veteran running back Malcolm Brown to a quad injury. Roughly two days later, the front office signed his potential replacement.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson last played for the Houston Texans in 2020. Last season, he had 235 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

With Brown on injured reserve for at least the next three games, the Dolphins needed to add a running back to their roster who can make plays as a pass catcher. Johnson has specialized in that department since entering the league in 2015.

Johnson, a former third-round pick, has 307 career receptions for 2,829 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This is somewhat of a homecoming for Johnson, who was a star for the University of Miami from 2012-14. During his time with the Hurricanes, he had 3,519 rushing yards, 719 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns.

It’s unclear at this time if Johnson will be elevated to the Dolphins’ active roster for this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. If not, the pressure will be on Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed to lead the team’s backfield.

Gaskin had a solid outing in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, as he finished Sunday’s game with 77 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

