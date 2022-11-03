Dolphins, Bradley Chubb Reportedly Agree To Major Contract Extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Before the trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins acquired outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos.

Despite being on the final year of his contract, Chubb was traded for a package that included a first-round pick.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, they won't have to worry about losing Chubb in free agency. That's because the two sides just agreed to an extension.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have signed Chubb to a five-year, $119 million extension. This contract includes $63.2 million guaranteed.

Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season. Since entering the league in 2018, he has racked up 170 total tackles and 26 sacks.

The Dolphins are hoping Chubb will give their defense a boost as they enter the second half of their schedule.

Chubb should suit up for the Dolphins this Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.