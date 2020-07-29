Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Announces Update On Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be at 100 percent for the start of Miami Dolphins training camp.

Speaking to the media this week, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores revealed that Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to play and will not be on the non-football injury list (NFI). The No. 5 overall draft pick has been recovering from a serious hip injury he suffered against Mississippi State.

“When there is practice, you’ll see him,” Flores said. The Dolphins head coach also noted that no players have opted out of the season yet.

But despite Tagovailoa’s immense talent and status as the first round pick, he is not going to be the starter going into camp. That role falls to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who re-upped with the Dolphins after going 5-8 as a starter last year.

When healthy, Tua Tagovailoa was as close to a perennial Heisman Trophy contender as there was in college football. He set multiple records for passing efficiency at Alabama.

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions while completing 69.3-percent of his passes. He famously came off the bench in the 2017 CFP National Championship Game and led Alabama to a comeback win over Georgia to win the national title.

Expectations will be understandably high for Tagovailoa in the years to come. But the Dolphins seem content to wait just a little while longer.