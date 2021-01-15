Earlier this week, anonymous Miami Dolphins players offered some harsh criticism for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, at least three anonymous Dolphins players expressed doubt about Tagovailoa’s ability to develop into a star quarterback. They noted he was an accurate passer, but didn’t think he offered much more than that.

Well, head coach Brian Flores made it clear he thinks Tua has what it takes to be a quality NFL quarterback. He spoke with the media on Thursday and said he was “excited” about Tua’s future.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“A lot of attention gets paid to Tua, but I thought he made a lot of improvement over the course of the season. I’m excited about the future with him,” Flores told ESPN. “He’s a young player, talented player, bounced back from the hip. I think this is a big offseason for him. That Year 1 to Year 2 jump will be important, like it is for all rookies.”

Tagovailoa took some heat after a lackluster rookie season. However, he helped the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and finished just one game shy of a playoff appearance.

Tagovailoa completed over 64-percent of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Miami owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The idea of drafting a quarterback was floated by analysts around the country, but Flores seems to be confident in his young quarterback.