Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins trade rumor mill got kicked into overdrive this week amid reports that they’re on the verge of finalizing a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sent a clear message amid the rumors.

Speaking to the media, Flores declared that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starter. He said he’s happy moving forward with Tua.

“Tua is a our quarterback,” Flores said. “I’m happy with our quarterback.”

It’s a bit hard to take Flores at his word at the moment though. We’ve heard plenty of quarterbacks receive a vote of confidence from everyone in their organization mere days before they get traded or cut.

And lest we forget, Brian Flores won’t be the one making the decision on the trade. General manager Chris Grier will.

Tua Tagovailoa has been underwhelming for the Miami Dolphins since going No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s 7-5 as a starter with a 64.1-percent completion rate, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games.

But Tua struggles to push the ball downfield, averaging only 182 passing yards per game. Rumors have circulated for months that the Dolphins are disillusioned with Tua as their franchise quarterback.

That said, trading for Deshaun Watson wouldn’t necessarily solve all of Miami’s problems in the short term. Watson is still the subject of criminal investigations, civil litigation and an NFL investigation into violations of the personal conduct policy.

But Brian Flores – publicly at least – appears willing to stand by the side of his current quarterback.