Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Had Gross Admission Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is settling nicely into his new role with the team. But apparently he used to get a little too comfortable when he was in his old job.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McDaniel had a rather gross admission about his hygiene when he was in San Francisco. Apparently, he would often go from game day on Thursday, Sunday or Monday all the way until Wednesday's practice without showering.

McDaniel made it clear that he doesn't do that now though. He said it would be "obvious" if he went that many days without showering now that he has to meet with so many people on a regular basis.

That doesn't make it any less gross though. Even his players probably never go that many days without properly bathing.

It's kind of weird that it took McDaniel becoming coach of a major NFL franchise to realize that he needs to shower more often.

But after the incredible start to his head coaching career - a season-opening win at home against the vaunted New England Patriots - fans are probably going to let him do whatever he wants.

So long as Mike McDaniel keeps winning, it probably won't make a difference whether he showers all the time or barely at all.

That said, it's probably better for McDaniel to shower regardless.