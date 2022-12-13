Dolphins Coach Reacts To The Serious Weather Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Snow is in the forecast for this Saturday's pivotal game between the Bills and Dolphins.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his players dealing with the elements this weekend. He responded to that question by saying the Bills will also have to weather the storm in Buffalo.

"I think it’s kind of like playing in Miami. All right, it’s hot. We’re used to it being hot," McDaniel said. "Does that mean we win every game? I mean, the course of the game can be influenced, but you still have to play in the same temperature and climate as the opposing team. Just one’s more used to it than the other."

McDaniel also said Miami won't use the weather as an excuse on Saturday.

"So I think that’s something that you have to be real and upfront that. 'Hey, it’s going to be cold,’ but it’s also something that no one cares. The box score doesn’t read, ‘Asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is. If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with elements, and that comes with a mindset and just everyone’s going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don’t plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest."

The Dolphins are currently on a two-game losing streak, dropping road games against the 49ers and Chargers.

If the Dolphins drop a third game in a row, they could drop in the AFC standings. A win, on the other hand, would give McDaniel's locker room a huge boost heading into their showdown with the Packers on Christmas Day.