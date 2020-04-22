Dolphins Reportedly Pursuing NFL Draft Trade, But Not For A QB

With the NFL Draft a little over 24 hours away, it appears the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade up. However, the front office might not have its sights set on a quarterback.

Miami currently owns a trio of first-round picks. In addition to owning its own selection, the team acquired a pick from the Houston Texans and another from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins have two quarterbacks on their roster at the moment in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Most analysts believe they should draft a new signal-caller, such as Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa. Surprisingly, the priority for Miami this draft might not be quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have called teams about potentially moving up to the No. 3 spot to select an offensive tackle. There could be a run on offensive tackles in the first round.

Sources: The #Dolphins have called the teams in front of them for a possible trade up from No. 5 and are gauging the price to come up to No. 3 to potentially take an offensive tackle. We could see a run on tackles in the Top 10 like never before. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Mehki Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs are considered the top offensive tackles on the board.

The Dolphins have more than enough ammunition to make a trade in the first round of the draft.

Perhaps the Dolphins could move up to land an elite offensive tackle and then land a quarterback later on Day 1.