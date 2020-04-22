The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Pursuing NFL Draft Trade, But Not For A QB

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With the NFL Draft a little over 24 hours away, it appears the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade up. However, the front office might not have its sights set on a quarterback.

Miami currently owns a trio of first-round picks. In addition to owning its own selection, the team acquired a pick from the Houston Texans and another from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins have two quarterbacks on their roster at the moment in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Most analysts believe they should draft a new signal-caller, such as Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa. Surprisingly, the priority for Miami this draft might not be quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have called teams about potentially moving up to the No. 3 spot to select an offensive tackle. There could be a run on offensive tackles in the first round.

Mehki Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs are considered the top offensive tackles on the board.

The Dolphins have more than enough ammunition to make a trade in the first round of the draft.

Perhaps the Dolphins could move up to land an elite offensive tackle and then land a quarterback later on Day 1.

