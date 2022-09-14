Dolphins Could Be Without 2 Starting Offensive Linemen vs. Ravens

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have to play this Sunday without his starting offensive tackles.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson on Wednesday. He wouldn't commit to them playing this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Armstead and Jackson both suffered injuries in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

McDaniel pointed out that Armstead has played through injuries throughout his NFL career. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be active for Sunday's game though.

As for Jackson, the USC product is nursing an ankle injury that has improved over the past few days. Has it improved enough for him to play a full game on it? That's the question that Jackson will need to answer by Sunday.

If the Dolphins are without Armstead and/or Jackson this weekend, Greg Little will need to step up. He received 45 snaps last Sunday against the Patriots.

The Dolphins should announce updates on Armstead and Jackson by Friday. For now, their availability for Week 2 is up in the air.