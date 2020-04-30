Dolphins Cut Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins officially cut defensive end Taco Charlton this afternoon after one season with the team.

Charlton was a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, but he fell out of favor after two mediocre seasons in Dallas. Passed up on the depth chart and inactive for the first two weeks of the 2019 season, Charlton publicly expressed his displeasure and was subsequently released by the Cowboys.

He caught on with the Dolphins and made an impact at first. In 10 games in Miami (five starts), Charlton recorded 21 tackles, a career-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

However, he was a healthy scratch multiple times during the last few weeks of the season, which signified that the writing was on the wall for the former Michigan star. Now, Charlton is looking for a new team.

On paper, Charlton has plenty of ties to the New York Giants, but we’re not sure if he’ll fit in on Joe Judge’s roster. After all, while Charlton’s old head coach in Dallas, Jason Garrett, is now on Judge’s staff, he clearly didn’t think that highly of the fourth-year pro by the end of his tenure with the Cowboys.

Patrick Graham, New York’s new defensive coordinator, coached Charlton last year in Miami. But again, while the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder showed potential early on with the Dolphins, his time in South Florida ended with a whimper.

One thing is for sure though: as a onetime first-round pick, Charlton isn’t close to having his last chance in the NFL.