Dolphins Cut Former First-Round Pick 3 Days After Trading For Him

Isaiah Wilson’s career with the Miami Dolphins is over before ever it really started.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are cutting Wilson this weekend. The former first-round pick reportedly refused the team’s efforts to get him help.

“Wilson is said to have refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track, continuing behavior that caused the Tennessee Titans to give up on him less than a year after drafting him in the first round,” Beasley wrote.

The Dolphins officially acquired Wilson in a trade with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. He was part of a pick swap between the two teams, a clear sign that Tennessee was fed up with his behavior off the field.

Clearly that trade wasn’t a wake-up call for Wilson, who reportedly showed up late for his physical and team orientation with the Dolphins.

Wilson additionally skipped two optional workouts that he had said he would attend.

To make matters worse, a video emerged on Friday that showed Wilson dancing shirtless on a car. That might not seem like a big deal, but it once again raises questions about the Georgia product’s maturity.

Wilson has been arrested on DUI charges in the past, and the Titans ran out of patience with him during his rookie season because he repeatedly broke COVID-19 protocols.

Another team might give Wilson a chance since he’s young and talented, but it’s fair to ask if he really wants to play football at this time.