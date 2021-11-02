Joy Taylor Rips The Dolphins For Deshaun Watson Rumors

FS1’s Joy Taylor has deep connections to the Miami Dolphins franchise. Her brother, former defensive end Jason Taylor, is one of the greatest players in franchise history.

No team has been as heavily involved in the ongoing Deshaun Watson rumors as Miami, despite the fact that the team invested a No. 5 pick in Tua Tagovailoa just a year ago. On one hand, it’s hard to deny the appeal of adding Watson, who is one of the NFL’s best players when active.

It’s impossible to know what Watson’s status will be moving forward, however. He’s pretty clearly done with the Houston Texans, but he faces serious sexual misconduct accusations from more than 20 women, and there’s very little clarity as to what his legal situation entails at this point.

Now, a Watson trade for this season is off the table. Even so, it does sound like there’s been some damage inflicted to Tagovailoa, and Taylor is not happy with how Tua’s been left to tread water in the middle of this situation. “The Dolphins completely shattered any confidence in Tua and have nothing to show for it,” she tweeted, admonishing the team for not more effectively squashing the trade rumors.

WHAT was the point of allowing these trade rumors to fester for this long? The Dolphins completely shattered any confidence in Tua and have nothing to show for it. We have NO answers on the investigation and it could take years. There was no way to rush this. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 2, 2021

Tua was asked directly if he feels wanted by the team, a week ago as Watson rumors continued. “I don’t not feel wanted,” he said, a less-than-convincing way to answer that question.

The former Alabama star missed time earlier in the year, after suffering fractured ribs in a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. In five games for Miami this season, he’s completed 65.6-percent of his throws for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, adding 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

They’re not great numbers, but the Miami Dolphins have looked a bit better with him under center than when backup Jacoby Brissett was leading the way. Still, the team has been a major disappointment at just 1-7, and it’s fair to wonder what impact the constant Deshaun Watson rumors have had on Tagovailoa and the offense as a whole.

