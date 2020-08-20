The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Have ‘Expected’ Starting Quarterback Pick

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have two potential starting quarterbacks for the 2020 season in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Who is ultimately going to be behind center for the Week 1 opener – Fitzpatrick or Tagovailoa?

According to a report from the NFL Network, there is a clear “expected” starting quarterback, at least to open the 2020 season. And it’s not Tua.

“Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick school of competition. He wouldn’t declare a starting quarterback in this competition this early. But the expectation is you’re looking at the starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports.

“It’s less a health thing with Tua, it’s more, he’s going to have to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick.”

It would be surprising if the Dolphins roll with Tagovailoa right away. He’s coming off a brutal injury at the end of the 2019 college football season. He’s healthy now, but Miami might not want to rush him into game action.

Fitzpatrick has made it clear that he understands who the future is, though.

“I don’t know how much time it will be before Tua is in the lineup. I know I am the placeholder and we’ve already had that conversation. I told him, I’m going to do the best I can to lead this team and win football games when I’m out there,” he said.

Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New England.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.