Dolphins Reportedly Have ‘Expected’ Starting Quarterback Pick

The Miami Dolphins have two potential starting quarterbacks for the 2020 season in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Who is ultimately going to be behind center for the Week 1 opener – Fitzpatrick or Tagovailoa?

According to a report from the NFL Network, there is a clear “expected” starting quarterback, at least to open the 2020 season. And it’s not Tua.

“Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick school of competition. He wouldn’t declare a starting quarterback in this competition this early. But the expectation is you’re looking at the starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports.

“It’s less a health thing with Tua, it’s more, he’s going to have to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick.”

It would be surprising if the Dolphins roll with Tagovailoa right away. He’s coming off a brutal injury at the end of the 2019 college football season. He’s healthy now, but Miami might not want to rush him into game action.

Fitzpatrick has made it clear that he understands who the future is, though.

“I don’t know how much time it will be before Tua is in the lineup. I know I am the placeholder and we’ve already had that conversation. I told him, I’m going to do the best I can to lead this team and win football games when I’m out there,” he said.

Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New England.