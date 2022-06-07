Dolphins Fans Aren't Happy With Mike McDaniel's Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It hasn't taken very long for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to establish himself as one of the most interesting figures in the NFL. That being said, he may have lost a few fans because of his latest admission.

On Tuesday, McDaniel revealed that he doesn't eat cooked fish. He does, however, eat sushi.

Some fans are a bit confused by this take. They're wondering why McDaniel prefers raw fish over cooked fish.

As you'd expect, Dolphins fans are cracking jokes at McDaniel's expense this Tuesday.

"Sushi is just a rice sandwich," one fan tweeted.

"Our head coach is a child," another fan jokingly said.

"Shame McDaniel now," a third fan wrote.

This might seem like an odd admission from McDaniel, but he's definitely not the only person who prefers sushi over cooked fish.