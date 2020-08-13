Dolphins Fans Loving What Tua Tagovailoa Wore To Press Conference

It remains to be seen what kind of role Tua Tagovailoa will have for the Dolphins in 2020. But he’s already endearing himself to the fans and the rest of the team.

At a virtual press conference, Tua conducted his first media appearance since the 2020 NFL Draft. Even though he has his own jersey, Tua showed up wearing a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey. Fitzpatrick is the expected starter for the 2020 season.

Tua made a playful show of himself wearing the jersey too. He held it up so the cameras could see and leaned back during the interview to make the No. 14 more visible. In explaining the decision, Tua praised Fitzpatrick for being “a professional” and “down to earth.”

“To be behind a professional like that, it’s mind boggling how down to earth he is,” Tua said. “He gets it.”

Needless to say, Dolphins fans are loving how chill their QB of the future is. Many are taking to Twitter to express their delight that Tua is supporting their starting QB.

Tua Tagovailoa shows up to his first group media availability since draft weekend with a big “what’s up” rocking a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey. As if Dolphins fans can love him anymore. pic.twitter.com/sA7GXkV7dh — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 13, 2020

“Tua rocking a Fitz jersey in his first Media appearance, it’s always good when your Veteran QB & Rookie QB are really good friends instead of it being like Favre & Rodgers,” one Dolphins fan wrote.

“Wearing the Fitz jersey to his interviews? What a guy man. Tua throwing 80 touchdowns this year,” wrote another.

The Dolphins took Tua No. 5 overall in the draft, but appear content to let him sit for his rookie season as he continues his recovery from a serious leg injury he suffered in college.

While the Dolphins fanbase may not be patient forever, Tua seems to be more than happy to learn.