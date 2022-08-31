Dolphins General Manager Denies Notable Trade rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins talks to the media prior to introducing new head coach Mike McDaniel on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was recently mentioned as a potential trade candidate. On Tuesday, general manager Chris Grier shut those rumors down.

During his latest press conference, Grier was asked if the Dolphins received any tempting offers for Gesicki.

Even though two teams expressed interest in Gesicki, the Dolphins weren't interested in dealing their star tight end.

"For us, we did not make any calls on Mike [Gesicki]," Grier told reporters. "We had calls from two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. We were always – Mike was going to be here. I think everyone made a big deal about him being on the field, but Mike's a competitive kid. He has been challenged to do some things he hadn't been asked to do before and he stepped up.

"We were talking about the other day how the last couple of weeks he's made some great strides in that area. So for us, it was never about moving him or us trying to. Teams called asking because he's a good player. And so for us, you guys have heard me say it for years, I'll always listen. It doesn't mean we'll do anything. I think it's negligent if we don't [answer the phone], because you never know what kind of deal someone's going to offer you on someone."

The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki earlier this year. He'll make roughly $10.9 million this season.

Gesicki had 73 receptions for 780 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may utilize Gesicki in a different way this season. That's because he wants tight ends to play a role in the ground game.

Gesicki will need another strong year if he wants to break the bank next offseason.