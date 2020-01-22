Dolphins GM Announces 2020 Plans For Ryan Fitzpatrick

This past season wasn’t the first year in which Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick surprised everyone with his play. And based on the latest statement from the Dolphins brass, it may not be the last, either.

Speaking to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins GM Chris Grier said he “fully expects” Fitzpatrick to return in 2020. Fitzpatrick was Miami’s Week 1 starter, but lost the job after two weeks to Josh Rosen.

However, Rosen lost the job himself a few weeks later, allowing Fitzpatrick to reclaim it in Week 7. He went on to go 5-8 as a starter with 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions – some of his best numbers since 2015.

Miami is Fitzpatrick’s eighth NFL team since he was drafted in the 7th round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Rams.

But it looks like the 37-year-old journeyman won’t be looking for his ninth in 2020.

The Dolphins are widely expected to draft a QB in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though with the No. 7 overall pick, they’ll either have to trade up or hope an elite prospect falls into their laps. (The former certainly seems more likely at this time.)

But Fitzpatrick has never exactly been a QB mentor. Geno Smith, Jameis Winston, and Josh Rosen have all learned the hard way that when they struggle, Fitzpatrick will be more than happy to take their starting jobs out from under them – if only until he starts consistently turning the ball over.

Whoever it is that the Dolphins take as a QB in 2020 is probably just as likely to compete against him for a starting job as start in Week 1.

