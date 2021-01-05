Dolphins GM Announces Decision On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t look like an NFL starting quarterback this season.

The rookie out of Alabama was overshadowed by fellow rookie counterparts Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. As both Burrow and Herbert progressed throughout the season, Tagovailoa showed little to convince Miami he’s a franchise quarterback.

It’s still early in Tagovailoa’s career, though. And it’s definitely too early to make a call on whether or not the Dolphins should move on from him.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier reaffirmed his commitment to Tagovailoa for the 2021 season on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like Miami will be making a quarterback change this off-season.

Chris Grier says Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins 2021 QB. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 5, 2021

Words are just words, though. Until Tua Tagovailoa is starting for the Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2021 season, there’s reason to believe Miami could make a change.

Tagovailoa just didn’t look like a quality NFL quarterback this season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson should be available in that range.

If Miami feels it can improve its current quarterback situation, it has to. If Tagovailoa’s the Dolphins’ best shot, roll with him and see what you’ve got.

The Dolphins had everything they needed to make the playoffs this season, but crumbled under pressure. A repeat of this season in 2021 would be disastrous.

For now, Miami’s higher-ups are committed to Tagovailoa, but the clock is ticking for the Alabama alum to make a better impression than he did last year.