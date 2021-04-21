Dolphins GM Gives Honest Opinion Of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Despite some solid games as a rookie in 2020, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa didn’t give everyone the impression that he’s a franchise leader. So what does his general manager think of his future with the team?

In a recent interview, Dolphins GM Chris Grier expressed full confidence that Tagovailoa will get better. Grier believes that his success in high school and college will translate to the pros.

“He’s going to take the next step,” Grier said. “He’s been a winner wherever he’s been.”

Grier made it clear that he intends to build around Tagovailoa. To that end, he’s working on acquiring playmakers with skills to match him.

Tua Tagovailoa took over the reins of the Miami Dolphins midseason and started off with a three-game winning streak. He didn’t throw an interception in any of his first five starts.

But in the final four games of the season, Tagovailoa struggled. He threw four touchdowns against five interceptions and the Dolphins went 2-2. They finished 10-6 and missed the playoffs.

Early in the offseason, with several big name quarterbacks emerging as potential free agent or trade targets, there were questions raised as to whether the Dolphins might quickly cut ties and try to upgrade at the position.

Judging by what Grier said though, that doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to being on the table.

Will Tua Tagovailoa get better in 2021?