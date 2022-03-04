Dolphins GM Has Puzzling Response To Tua Tagovailoa Question

After two years with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still a bit of a question mark as a franchise QB. Miami’s GM made that much clear this week.

Speaking to the media, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked if Tua can be an elite quarterback. Grier’s response was pretty vague. Uncomfortably so for some fans.

“I can’t say he can’t be,” Grier replied. That’s not exactly the most ringing endorsement in the world.

Even general managers who have to know that their quarterback isn’t a franchise savior will often lie to cover for a draft mistake. The fact that Grier won’t even bring himself to boldly declare that Tua is a franchise quarterback may speak volumes as to how the team feels about him.

Can Tua be elite? Dolphins GM Chris Grier: I can’t say he can’t be. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 2, 2022

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft – passing over Justin Herbert in the process. Tua didn’t take over the team until midway through the 2020 season, and after he did, the results were mixed.

In 21 starts, Tua is 13-8 as a starter with 27 touchdowns, 4,467 passing yards and a 66.2-percent completion rate. Despite leading the Dolphins to two winning seasons, they have yet to reach the playoffs.

If the GM who drafted Tua can’t even bring himself to definitely say that he’s the answer, it doesn’t bode well.

Will Tua Tagovailoa become a franchise quarterback for the Dolphins?