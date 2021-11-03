The Spun

Dolphins GM Sends Final Message On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Despite weeks of being endlessly linked with a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Miami Dolphins stood pat at the trade deadline. Today, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier explained why.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Grier explained that the Dolphins did their research in hopes of a possible trade. Grier said that despite doing their due diligence, the Dolphins didn’t feel like making a trade.

“My job as general manager is to investigate every avenue on players that may or may not be available,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald. “I don’t think it’s any different from any player on the roster. We’ve done that from Day 1. That’s how every team operates. In terms of what discussions were had and what people asked for,… no trade was made. We decided not to make a deal.”

The fact that the Dolphins attempted to make a trade at all would suggest that the franchise doesn’t believe in incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa. But Grier made it clear that isn’t the case.

“If there is player there considered one of the top players in the NFL, you have to look at it and try to go for it. It has nothing to do with not believing in Tua. We’re very happy with Tua.”

But Chris Grier is already having trouble convincing the fanbase that there’s any truth to his words. Plenty of Dolphins fans on Twitter are already accusing Grier of being dishonest.

The Dolphins are 1-7 on the year and 1-4 with Tua at the helm, making people very antsy right now.

We could easily see the Dolphins make another go at Deshaun Watson in the offseason.

Have we heard the last of the Deshaun Watson-Miami Dolphins rumors?

