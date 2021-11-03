Dolphins GM Sends Final Message On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Despite weeks of being endlessly linked with a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Miami Dolphins stood pat at the trade deadline. Today, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier explained why.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Grier explained that the Dolphins did their research in hopes of a possible trade. Grier said that despite doing their due diligence, the Dolphins didn’t feel like making a trade.

“My job as general manager is to investigate every avenue on players that may or may not be available,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald. “I don’t think it’s any different from any player on the roster. We’ve done that from Day 1. That’s how every team operates. In terms of what discussions were had and what people asked for,… no trade was made. We decided not to make a deal.”

The fact that the Dolphins attempted to make a trade at all would suggest that the franchise doesn’t believe in incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa. But Grier made it clear that isn’t the case.

“If there is player there considered one of the top players in the NFL, you have to look at it and try to go for it. It has nothing to do with not believing in Tua. We’re very happy with Tua.”

#Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said the franchise did their due diligence on the Deshaun Watson trade and he at end of the day a deal didn’t get done, but franchise still believes in Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/FXI9KMq7pi — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 3, 2021

But Chris Grier is already having trouble convincing the fanbase that there’s any truth to his words. Plenty of Dolphins fans on Twitter are already accusing Grier of being dishonest.

The Dolphins are 1-7 on the year and 1-4 with Tua at the helm, making people very antsy right now.

We could easily see the Dolphins make another go at Deshaun Watson in the offseason.

Have we heard the last of the Deshaun Watson-Miami Dolphins rumors?